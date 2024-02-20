U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. James Tullis, 9th Security Forces Squadron kennel master, presents a California Civil Air Patrol cadet with a K-9 handler patch during the conclusion of a base tour, Feb. 6, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. A demonstration of the military working dogs was the final stop of the tour in which forty-two Civil Air Patrol cadets learned about careers in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 12:45
|Photo ID:
|8251778
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-DG904-1392
|Resolution:
|7468x5601
|Size:
|14.48 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Air Patrol Base Tour [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT