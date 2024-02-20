Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Air Patrol Base Tour [Image 1 of 8]

    Civil Air Patrol Base Tour

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Prartana, a California Civil Air Patrol cadet is photographed with a KC-135 Stratotanker engine Feb 6. 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Forty-two Civil Air Patrol cadets dedicated a day to familiarizing themselves with Beale's mission and careers in the U.S. Air Force by interacting with pilots, explosive disposal technicians, and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 12:45
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    recruit
    Cadet
    Civil Air Patrol
    civil air patrol cadet

