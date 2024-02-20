Civil Air Patrol Base Tour

Prartana, a California Civil Air Patrol cadet is photographed with a KC-135 Stratotanker engine Feb 6. 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Forty-two Civil Air Patrol cadets dedicated a day to familiarizing themselves with Beale's mission and careers in the U.S. Air Force by interacting with pilots, explosive disposal technicians, and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
