Civil Air Patrol Base Tour

Justin, a California Civil Air Patrol cadet learns to control a T7 explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) robot, Feb. 6, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Cadets learned from EOD technicians about the mental and physical strength required to be successful in their career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US