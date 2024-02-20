Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Air Patrol Base Tour [Image 2 of 8]

    Civil Air Patrol Base Tour

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    California Civil Air Patrol cadets pose for a photo and stand on the wing of a KC-135 Stratotanker, Feb. 6, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Maintainers escorted the cadets onto the wing to ensure their safety and conducted a foreign object debris walk at the conclusion of the tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    This work, Civil Air Patrol Base Tour [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

