A California Civil Air Patrol cadet takes a selfie with a U-2 Dragon Lady, Feb. 6, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Pilots and aircraft maintainers met with the forty-two cadets to answer questions about aviation and careers in the U.S. Air Force as part of a base tour intended to introduce students to life on a military base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 12:47 Photo ID: 8251752 VIRIN: 240202-F-DG904-1142 Resolution: 6653x4990 Size: 14.25 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Air Patrol Base Tour [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.