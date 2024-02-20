Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Advancement Course enhances mobility airmen’s warfighting capabilities [Image 4 of 4]

    Tactical Advancement Course enhances mobility airmen’s warfighting capabilities

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Airmen assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing push an AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-air missile towards an F-22 Raptor for loading at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 8, 2024. The 1st FW Airmen worked with Airmen from the 6th Airlift Squadron to simulate landing at an airfield to refuel and rearm the F22 Raptors, ensuring it is ready to defeat adversaries anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 14:52
    Photo ID: 8250246
    VIRIN: 240208-F-SO714-2259
    Resolution: 5648x3758
    Size: 7.55 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
    Airmen
    Exercise
    JBMDL
    TAC
    JBLE
    6th Airlift Squadron

