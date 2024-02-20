Tactical Advancement Course enhances mobility airmen’s warfighting capabilities

Airmen assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing push an AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-air missile towards an F-22 Raptor for loading at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 8, 2024. The 1st FW Airmen worked with Airmen from the 6th Airlift Squadron to simulate landing at an airfield to refuel and rearm the F22 Raptors, ensuring it is ready to defeat adversaries anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens)

