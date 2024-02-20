Airmen assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing conduct preflight checks on a C-17 Globemaster III before take-off at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 8, 2024. During a tactics advancements course, Airmen with the 6th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, demonstrated their capability to land on an improvised flight line while carrying cargo used to refuel and rearm F-22 Raptors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.1100 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 14:52 Photo ID: 8250242 VIRIN: 240208-F-SO714-2016 Resolution: 2731x1817 Size: 1.67 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tactical Advancement Course enhances mobility airmen’s warfighting capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.