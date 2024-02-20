Tactical Advancement Course enhances mobility airmen’s warfighting capabilities

Airmen assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing conduct preflight checks on a C-17 Globemaster III before take-off at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 8, 2024. During a tactics advancements course, Airmen with the 6th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, demonstrated their capability to land on an improvised flight line while carrying cargo used to refuel and rearm F-22 Raptors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens)
