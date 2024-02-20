Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Advancement Course enhances mobility airmen’s warfighting capabilities [Image 3 of 4]

    Tactical Advancement Course enhances mobility airmen’s warfighting capabilities

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Airmen assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron participate in a tactics advancement course with Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 8, 2024. The course proved integrated combat turns and specialized fueling operations practice for Airmen from JBLE and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 14:52
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Advancement Course enhances mobility airmen’s warfighting capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Exercise
    JBMDL
    TAC
    JBLE
    6th Airlift Squadron

