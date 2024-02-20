Airmen assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron participate in a tactics advancement course with Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 8, 2024. The course proved integrated combat turns and specialized fueling operations practice for Airmen from JBLE and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 14:52 Photo ID: 8250245 VIRIN: 240208-F-SO714-2195 Resolution: 5462x3634 Size: 6.62 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tactical Advancement Course enhances mobility airmen’s warfighting capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.