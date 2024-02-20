Airmen assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron participate in a tactics advancement course with Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 8, 2024. The course proved integrated combat turns and specialized fueling operations practice for Airmen from JBLE and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 14:52
|Photo ID:
|8250245
|VIRIN:
|240208-F-SO714-2195
|Resolution:
|5462x3634
|Size:
|6.62 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tactical Advancement Course enhances mobility airmen’s warfighting capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
