Tactical Advancement Course enhances mobility airmen’s warfighting capabilities

Airmen assigned to the 1st Munitions Squadron inspect several inert AIM-120 advanced medium range air-to-air missiles for a tactics advancement course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 8, 2024. The AIM-120 missiles were delivered by Airmen with the 305th Air Mobility Wing during specialized fueling operations and integrated combat turns, focused on rearming and refueling F-22 Raptors to maintain air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 14:52
|Photo ID:
|8250244
|VIRIN:
|240208-F-SO714-2165
|Resolution:
|4465x2971
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
