    Tactical Advancement Course enhances mobility airmen’s warfighting capabilities [Image 2 of 4]

    Tactical Advancement Course enhances mobility airmen’s warfighting capabilities

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Airmen assigned to the 1st Munitions Squadron inspect several inert AIM-120 advanced medium range air-to-air missiles for a tactics advancement course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 8, 2024. The AIM-120 missiles were delivered by Airmen with the 305th Air Mobility Wing during specialized fueling operations and integrated combat turns, focused on rearming and refueling F-22 Raptors to maintain air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens)

