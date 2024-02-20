Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Astronaut, U.S. Army Col. Frank Rubio, Visits Pentagon [Image 4 of 10]

    Astronaut, U.S. Army Col. Frank Rubio, Visits Pentagon

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Spraktes 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John L. Rafferty, chief of Public Affairs, greets U.S. Army Col. Frank Rubio, a NASA astronaut, upon his arrival at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Feb. 22, 2024. During Rubio’s visit, the Secretary of the U.S. Army, Christine E. Wormuth, awarded Rubio the U.S. Army Astronaut Device. Rubio returned to Earth Sept. 27, 2023, after serving 371 days aboard the International Space Station, setting the record for the longest space flight for an American astronaut. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Spraktes)

    VIRIN: 240222-A-MN063-1048
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astronaut, U.S. Army Col. Frank Rubio, Visits Pentagon [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Joseph Spraktes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    NASA
    Chief of Public Affairs
    Frank Rubio

