Astronaut, U.S. Army Col. Frank Rubio, Visits Pentagon

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John L. Rafferty, chief of Public Affairs, greets U.S. Army Col. Frank Rubio, a NASA astronaut, upon his arrival at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Feb. 22, 2024. During Rubio’s visit, the Secretary of the U.S. Army, Christine E. Wormuth, awarded Rubio the U.S. Army Astronaut Device. Rubio returned to Earth Sept. 27, 2023, after serving 371 days aboard the International Space Station, setting the record for the longest space flight for an American astronaut. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Spraktes)

