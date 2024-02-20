Astronaut, U.S. Army Col. Frank Rubio, Visits Pentagon

U.S. Army Col. Frank Rubio, a NASA astronaut, arrives at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Feb. 22, 2024, before a ceremony in which Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth awarded Rubio the U.S. Army Astronaut Device. Rubio returned to Earth Sept. 27, 2023, after serving 371 days aboard the International Space Station, setting the record for the longest space flight for an American astronaut. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Spraktes)

