    Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training [Image 3 of 4]

    Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen prep a simulated patient for shock from a defibrillator at the Willis-Knighton Innovation Center Feb 14, 2023 in Bossier City, La. Airmen went through simulated medical scenarios involving gunshot wounds, accidental overdose on a pediatric patient and cardiopulmonary arrest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 09:14
    VIRIN: 240214-F-PW635-1267
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    simulation
    Barksdale
    medical training
    partnership
    2nd Medical Group
    Willis-Knighton

