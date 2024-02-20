Airmen prep a simulated patient for shock from a defibrillator at the Willis-Knighton Innovation Center Feb 14, 2023 in Bossier City, La. Airmen went through simulated medical scenarios involving gunshot wounds, accidental overdose on a pediatric patient and cardiopulmonary arrest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 09:14
|Photo ID:
|8249551
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-PW635-1267
|Resolution:
|4475x2977
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
