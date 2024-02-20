Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training [Image 2 of 4]

    Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 2nd Medical Group simulate treatment for a gun-shot wound at the Willis-Knighton Innovation Center Feb 14, 2023 in Bossier City, La. During training the nurses and technicians went through pre-determined medical scenarios that were run by the medical staff at Willis-Knighton. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 09:14
    Photo ID: 8249541
    VIRIN: 240214-F-PW635-1223
    Resolution: 4515x3004
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training
    Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training
    Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training
    Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT