Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training [Image 1 of 4]

    Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Richard Robinson, 2nd Medical Group Aerospace Medical Technician, Tech. Sgt. Heather Phinney, 2nd MDG Flight Operational Medical Clinic non commissioned officer in charge, and Staff Sgt. Gabriel Flores, 2nd MDG aerospace medical technician, perform CPR on a simulated patient at the Willis-Knighton Innovation center Feb 14, 2023 in Bossier City, La. The aim of the simulated scenarios was to gain exposure to readiness requirements for Air Force Specialty Codes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 09:14
    Photo ID: 8249540
    VIRIN: 240214-F-PW635-4679
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training
    Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training
    Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training
    Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    simulation
    Barksdale
    medical training
    partnership
    2nd Medical Group
    Willis-Knighton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT