    Barksdale Medics Partner with Willis-Knighton for Medical Training

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La.-- Airmen from the 2nd Medical Group practiced hospital-specific skills Feb. 14 at the Willis-Knighton Innovation Center for the first time, strengthening their partnership with Willis-Knighton for an effective medical response in any situation.

    “Building these partnerships in the community is important before an emergency or incident,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer McAndrews, the 2nd MDG chief nurse executive.

    The Willis-Knighton Innovation Center, utilizing a simulated nursing unit, offers a unique learning environment where nursing students and medics can learn and practice in-patient hospital skills.

    “It’s an extremely valuable service they have that we just don't have the ability to maintain or replicate,” said McAndrews, “They procured an older hospital that was no longer being used and set it up like an actual nursing unit.”

    During the training, the simulation educators presented medical scenarios, resources and simulated patients designed to meet Air Force readiness standards.

    “The Willis-Knighton simulation staff is learning the training needs of the 2nd Medical Group and will help them maintain a ready state if or when a deployment occurs,” said Chasity Maylon, Willis-Knighton clinical simulation educator.

    This initiative not only bolsters the skills of the 2nd MDG but also strengthens the relationship between military and civilian medical practitioners, ensuring a cohesive response to any future emergencies.

    “We would love to continue providing hands-on training for the Barksdale staff,” said Maylon, “We hope that the Barksdale Air Force Base Medical Group finds the training beneficial for their staff and will continue to train with us for the foreseeable future.”

