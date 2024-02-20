Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service

Patricia Schlachter, a history teacher at Wiesbaden High School, receives a bouquet of roses from David Luntz, the director of support operations at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Schlacter, who has been married to Davoud Tehranfar for 40 years, was the guest of honor at his retirement ceremony Feb. 22 at the brigade headquarters. Tehranfar, the chief of the 405th AFSB’s Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe, retired from the Army after 29 years.

