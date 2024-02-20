Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service [Image 1 of 5]

    Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Patricia Schlachter, a history teacher at Wiesbaden High School, receives a bouquet of roses from David Luntz, the director of support operations at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Schlacter, who has been married to Davoud Tehranfar for 40 years, was the guest of honor at his retirement ceremony Feb. 22 at the brigade headquarters. Tehranfar, the chief of the 405th AFSB’s Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe, retired from the Army after 29 years.

