Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s command team, Col. Michael Liles and Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine, thank Davoud Tehranfar at his retirement ceremony Feb. 22 at the brigade headquarters. Tehranfar, who served 29 years with the Army, was the chief of the 405th AFSB’s Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe for 12 years.

