    Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service [Image 2 of 5]

    Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s command team, Col. Michael Liles and Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine, thank Davoud Tehranfar at his retirement ceremony Feb. 22 at the brigade headquarters. Tehranfar, who served 29 years with the Army, was the chief of the 405th AFSB’s Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe for 12 years.

