    Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Davoud Tehranfar is the chief of the Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe. The 67-year-old native of Tehran, Iran, who moved to Germany in 1980 to pursue his educational goals, took his first job with the U.S. Army in 1995. After 29 years of service with the Army, Tehranfar retired Feb. 22.

