Davoud Tehranfar is the chief of the Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe. The 67-year-old native of Tehran, Iran, who moved to Germany in 1980 to pursue his educational goals, took his first job with the U.S. Army in 1995. After 29 years of service with the Army, Tehranfar retired Feb. 22.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 05:50 Photo ID: 8249392 VIRIN: 240222-A-SM279-6239 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.62 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.