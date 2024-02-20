Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service [Image 4 of 5]

    Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    David Luntz, the director of support operations at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, presents Davoud Tehranfar with his retirement plaque honoring his 29 years of dedicated and faithful service to the Army. Tehranfar, who is 67 years old and originally from Tehran, Iran, served for 29 years as an Army civilian employee.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 05:50
    Photo ID: 8249391
    VIRIN: 240222-A-SM279-8830
    Resolution: 3024x3873
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service
    Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service
    Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service
    Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service
    Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WhyWeServe
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT