David Luntz, the director of support operations at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, presents Davoud Tehranfar with his retirement plaque honoring his 29 years of dedicated and faithful service to the Army. Tehranfar, who is 67 years old and originally from Tehran, Iran, served for 29 years as an Army civilian employee.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 05:50 Photo ID: 8249391 VIRIN: 240222-A-SM279-8830 Resolution: 3024x3873 Size: 2.53 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.