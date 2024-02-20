David Luntz, the director of support operations at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, presents Davoud Tehranfar with his retirement plaque honoring his 29 years of dedicated and faithful service to the Army. Tehranfar, who is 67 years old and originally from Tehran, Iran, served for 29 years as an Army civilian employee.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 05:50
|Photo ID:
|8249391
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-SM279-8830
|Resolution:
|3024x3873
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief of Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe retires with 29 years of service
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT