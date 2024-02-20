Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class John Ward, a boatswain’s mate assigned to Coast Guard Station Sabine, uses oakum and a rubber gasket to slow the flooding aboard a 31-foot sailing vessel 35 miles southeast of Sabine, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024. A Coast Guard boat crew partially dewatered the vessel and then transported the two boaters safely ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Sabine)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.0234
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 20:35
|Photo ID:
|8249152
|VIRIN:
|240221-G-G0108-2002
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|SABINE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT