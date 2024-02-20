Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas [Image 5 of 5]

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas

    SABINE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.21.0234

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class John Ward, a boatswain’s mate assigned to Coast Guard Station Sabine, uses oakum and a rubber gasket to slow the flooding aboard a 31-foot sailing vessel 35 miles southeast of Sabine, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024. A Coast Guard boat crew partially dewatered the vessel and then transported the two boaters safely ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Sabine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.0234
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 20:35
    Photo ID: 8249152
    VIRIN: 240221-G-G0108-2002
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: SABINE, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas
    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas
    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas
    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas
    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Uscg
    rescue
    sailboat
    texas
    dewatering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT