Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class John Ward, a boatswain’s mate assigned to Coast Guard Station Sabine, uses oakum and a rubber gasket to slow the flooding aboard a 31-foot sailing vessel 35 miles southeast of Sabine, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024. A Coast Guard boat crew partially dewatered the vessel and then transported the two boaters safely ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Sabine)

Date Taken: 02.21.0234 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 Location: SABINE, TX, US