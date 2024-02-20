Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas [Image 3 of 5]

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas

    SABINE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston circles overhead as a 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Sabine dewaters a 31-foot sailboat 35 miles southeast of Sabine, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a mayday call from a man and woman aboard the sailboat who stated their vessel had suffered severe mechanical issues and was taking on water at a rate well beyond the bilge pumps’ capacity. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Arocho)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 20:35
    Photo ID: 8249150
    VIRIN: 240221-G-G0108-2003
    Resolution: 600x800
    Size: 245.25 KB
    Location: SABINE, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas
    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas
    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas
    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas
    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Uscg
    rescue
    sailboat
    texas
    helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT