An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston circles overhead as a 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Sabine dewaters a 31-foot sailboat 35 miles southeast of Sabine, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a mayday call from a man and woman aboard the sailboat who stated their vessel had suffered severe mechanical issues and was taking on water at a rate well beyond the bilge pumps’ capacity. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Arocho)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 20:35
|Photo ID:
|8249150
|VIRIN:
|240221-G-G0108-2003
|Resolution:
|600x800
|Size:
|245.25 KB
|Location:
|SABINE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT