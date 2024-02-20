A 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Sabine approaches a 31-foot sailing vessel taking on water 35 miles southeast of Sabine, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024. The Coast Guard boat crew partially dewatered the vessel and then transported the two boaters safely ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Sabine)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.0272
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 20:35
|Photo ID:
|8249149
|VIRIN:
|240221-G-G0108-2001
|Resolution:
|1119x1492
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|SABINE, TX, US
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
