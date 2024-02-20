Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas [Image 1 of 5]

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas

    SABINE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Sabine assists a man and woman aboard a 31-foot sailing vessel taking on water 35 miles southeast of Sabine, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024. The Coast Guard boat crew partially dewatered the vessel and then transported the two boaters safely ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Cmdr. Byron Creech)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 20:35
    Photo ID: 8249148
    VIRIN: 240221-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 538.47 KB
    Location: SABINE, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas
    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas
    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas
    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas
    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aerial
    SAR
    rescue
    RBM
    sailboat
    texas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT