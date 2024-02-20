Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas

A 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Sabine assists a man and woman aboard a 31-foot sailing vessel taking on water 35 miles southeast of Sabine, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024. The Coast Guard boat crew partially dewatered the vessel and then transported the two boaters safely ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Cmdr. Byron Creech)

Location: SABINE, TX, US