An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston circles overhead as a 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Sabine dewaters a 31-foot sailboat 35 miles southeast of Sabine, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a mayday call from a man and woman aboard the sailboat who stated their vessel had suffered severe mechanical issues and was taking on water at a rate well beyond the bilge pumps’ capacity. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Arocho)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.1552 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 20:35 Photo ID: 8249151 VIRIN: 240221-G-G0108-2004 Resolution: 768x1024 Size: 306.88 KB Location: SABINE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat offshore Sabine, Texas [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.