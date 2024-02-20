Beale Security Forces expands Tactical Response Team enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen across multiple career fields

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Johnathan Gibbs, 9th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructor, demonstrates proper shooting techniques during the Tactical Response Team (TRT) tryouts Feb. 12, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Beale’s 9th SFS held tryouts for its TRT, incorporating Multi-Capable Airmen concepts by using Airmen from diverse career fields to protect Beale’s mission, personnel and property. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown)

