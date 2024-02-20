Beale Security Forces expands Tactical Response Team enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen across multiple career fields

U.S. Air Force Capt. Dustin Fontenot, 427th Reconnaissance Squadron flight safety officer, loads a M4A1 Carbine during the shooting qualification of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) tryouts Feb. 12, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The shooting qualification portion of the tryouts involved firearms proficiency and the ability to follow directions while making decisions under stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown)

