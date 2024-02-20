Beale Security Forces expands Tactical Response Team enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen across multiple career fields

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chance Scharer, 9th Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL) NCO in charge of fuels, environmental and safety (right), learns proper shooting techniques from Senior Airman Johnathan Gibbs, 9th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructor, during the Tactical Response Team tryouts Feb. 12, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The shooting qualification portion of the tryouts involved firearms proficiency and the ability to follow directions while making decisions under stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown)

