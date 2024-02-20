Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Security Forces expands Tactical Response Team enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen across multiple career fields [Image 5 of 6]

    Beale Security Forces expands Tactical Response Team enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen across multiple career fields

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chance Scharer, 9th Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL) NCO in charge of fuels, environmental and safety (right), learns proper shooting techniques from Senior Airman Johnathan Gibbs, 9th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructor, during the Tactical Response Team tryouts Feb. 12, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The shooting qualification portion of the tryouts involved firearms proficiency and the ability to follow directions while making decisions under stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown)

    This work, Beale Security Forces expands Tactical Response Team enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen across multiple career fields [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

