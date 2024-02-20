Beale Security Forces expands Tactical Response Team enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen across multiple career fields

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Jimenez, 553rd Intelligence Squadron all source analyst, fires an M4A1 Carbine during the shooting qualification of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) tryouts Feb. 12, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Beale’s 9th Security Force Squadron held tryouts for its TRT, incorporating Multi-Capable Airmen concepts by using Airmen from diverse career fields to protect Beale’s mission, personnel and property. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown)

