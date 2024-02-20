Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Security Forces expands Tactical Response Team enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen across multiple career fields [Image 4 of 6]

    Beale Security Forces expands Tactical Response Team enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen across multiple career fields

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Appelgren, 9th Reconnaissance Wing command post senior emergency actions controller, fires a Sig Sauer M18 during the shooting qualification of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) tryouts Feb. 12, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Beale’s 9th Security Forces Squadron held tryouts for its TRT, incorporating Multi-Capable Airmen concepts by using Airmen from diverse career fields to protect Beale’s mission, personnel and property. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown)

    This work, Beale Security Forces expands Tactical Response Team enhancing Multi-Capable Airmen across multiple career fields [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

