The 366th Fighter Wing Innovation Cell hosts the eLoran Co-Primary Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Demonstration at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, Jan. 30, 2024. The group went on a tour around the base to view the eLoran receivers setup here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 10:06
|Photo ID:
|8248056
|VIRIN:
|240130-F-RN612-1146
|Resolution:
|4078x2719
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Innovation Cell hosts eLoran Demonstration [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Innovation Cell hosts eLoran Demonstration
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT