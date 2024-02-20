Innovation Cell hosts eLoran Demonstration

The 366th Fighter Wing Innovation Cell hosts the eLoran Co-Primary Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Demonstration at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, Jan. 30, 2024. The group went on a tour around the base to view the eLoran receivers setup here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keagan Lee)

