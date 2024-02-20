The eLoran Co-Primary Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Demonstration group visits CJ Strike Reservoir, Idaho, Jan. 31, 2024. Members of the group pulled the eLoran receiver out of the water after completing their test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 10:06
|Photo ID:
|8248055
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-RN612-1074
|Resolution:
|4004x2669
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Innovation Cell hosts eLoran Demonstration [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Innovation Cell hosts eLoran Demonstration
