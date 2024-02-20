The eLoran Co-Primary Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Demonstration group visits CJ Strike Reservoir, Idaho, Jan. 31, 2024. Members of the group pulled the eLoran receiver out of the water after completing their test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keagan Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 10:06 Photo ID: 8248055 VIRIN: 240131-F-RN612-1074 Resolution: 4004x2669 Size: 2.58 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Innovation Cell hosts eLoran Demonstration [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.