Innovation Cell hosts eLoran Demonstration

Tech. Sgt. Steven Pyott, 366th Fighter Wing Innovation Cell chief project officer, ties down solar panels for a Solar Portable Power Cell (SPPC) at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, Jan. 30, 2024. The SPPC was used to power one of the eLoran receivers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keagan Lee)

