The eLoran Co-Primary Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Demonstration group visits CJ Strike Reservoir, Idaho, Jan. 31, 2024. The group prepared one of the eLoran receivers for an underwater test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keagan Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 10:06 Photo ID: 8248053 VIRIN: 240131-F-RN612-1029 Resolution: 2903x1935 Size: 1.56 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Innovation Cell hosts eLoran Demonstration [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.