The 366th Fighter Wing Innovation Cell hosts the eLoran Co-Primary Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Demonstration at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, Jan. 30, 2024. Representatives on the project came in from all over the country to share data and view the eLoran receivers set up around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 10:06
|Photo ID:
|8248050
|VIRIN:
|240130-F-RN612-1249
|Resolution:
|3906x2604
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
This work, Innovation Cell hosts eLoran Demonstration [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Innovation Cell hosts eLoran Demonstration
