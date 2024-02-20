U.S. Navy E/A-18 Growlers from Electronic Attack Squadron 138 park on the flightline during Cope North 24 at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport Feb. 15, 2024. Cope North provides an optimal environment to enhance possible opportunities for long-term advancement of shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 19:43
|Photo ID:
|8247432
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-TF632-1033
|Resolution:
|4240x2385
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|NDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USAF and USN engage ACE at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport for CN24 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT