USAF and USN engage ACE at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport for CN24

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hassan Nizam, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares to perform preflight inspections on an F-16 Viper during Cope North 24 at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport Feb. 15, 2024. Exercising elements of agile combat employment enables U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific to operate from locations of varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are ready to respond across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

