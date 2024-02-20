A U.S. Air Force crew chief from the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron performs preflight inspections on an F-16 Viper during Cope North 24 at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport Feb. 15, 2024. Cope North provides an optimal environment to enhance possible opportunities for long-term advancement of shared interests for all participating nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 19:43 Photo ID: 8247426 VIRIN: 240215-F-TF632-1013 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 2.25 MB Location: NDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF and USN engage ACE at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport for CN24 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.