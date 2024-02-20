USAF and USN engage ACE at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport for CN24

A U.S. Air Force crew chief from the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron performs preflight inspections on an F-16 Viper during Cope North 24 at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport Feb. 15, 2024. Cope North provides an optimal environment to enhance possible opportunities for long-term advancement of shared interests for all participating nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)
|02.15.2024
|02.20.2024 19:43
|8247426
|240215-F-TF632-1013
|4240x2832
|2.25 MB
|NDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|9
|0
