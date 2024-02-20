A U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper parks on the flightline during Cope North 24 at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport Feb. 15, 2024. Through the use of spoke locations, Airmen utilize agile combat employment (ACE) to ensure they are ready to support the mission from any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 19:43 Photo ID: 8247431 VIRIN: 240215-F-TF632-1028 Resolution: 3805x2541 Size: 2.92 MB Location: NDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF and USN engage ACE at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport for CN24 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.