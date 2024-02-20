USAF and USN engage ACE at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport for CN24

U.S. Air Force F-16 Vipers park on the flightline during Cope North 24 at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport Feb. 15, 2024. Utilizing secondary locations, units participating in CN24 practice agile combat employment (ACE) concepts as they adapt to and navigate alternative air fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)
