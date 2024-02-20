Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF and USN engage ACE at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport for CN24 [Image 4 of 6]

    USAF and USN engage ACE at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport for CN24

    NDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Vipers park on the flightline during Cope North 24 at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport Feb. 15, 2024. Utilizing secondary locations, units participating in CN24 practice agile combat employment (ACE) concepts as they adapt to and navigate alternative air fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

    This work, USAF and USN engage ACE at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport for CN24 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM
    COPENORTH24
    CN24

