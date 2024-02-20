U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Frank Lopez, a senior automotive maintenance warrant officer assigned to the 101st Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division (second to left), explains what the role of 101 BSB is to Chief Warrant Officer Yolandria Dixon-Carter, senior warrant officer advisor to the chief of staff of the Army (right), at the 101st BSB supply support activity on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 14, 2024. Dixon-Carter visited the installation to discuss with other chief warrant officers and Soldiers, and to observe the progress and work that is being conducted. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class David Edge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 17:39 Photo ID: 8247356 VIRIN: 240214-A-DZ345-1001 Resolution: 5222x3481 Size: 11.27 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Riley [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.