Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Riley

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Yolandria Dixon-Carter, senior warrant officer advisor to the chief of staff of the Army, poses with 1st Infantry Division Chief Warrant Officers at Barlow Theater on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 14, 2024. Chief Warrant Officer Dixon-Carter spoke at a Leader Professional Development forum, discussing the Army’s focus areas to fight and win the nation's wars. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniela Lechuga)

