U.S. Army Col. Charles Montgomery, the 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Inf. Div. commander poses with Chief Warrant Officer Yolandria Dixon-Carter, senior warrant officer advisor to the chief of staff of the Army, at 1st Inf. Div. Sust. Headquarters on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 14, 2024. Dixon-Carter visited the installation to speak with warrant officers and meet with the Sust. Bde. commander to discuss the sustainment effort in fighting and winning the nation’s wars. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class David Edge)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 17:39
|Photo ID:
|8247345
|VIRIN:
|240214-A-DZ345-1002
|Resolution:
|3570x4145
|Size:
|9.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Riley [Image 5 of 5], by SFC David Edge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
