Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Riley

U.S. Army Warrant Officer Jeremiah Johnson, an allied trades warrant officer assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, discusses his expertise in allied trades with Chief Warrant Officer Yolandria Dixon-Carter, senior warrant officer advisor to the chief of staff of the Army, at the 299th BSB motorpool on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 14, 2024. Johnson explained how he manages an allied trades shop and how he supports all precision machining, welding, and fabrication requirements within the division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniela Lechuga)

