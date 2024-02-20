Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Riley

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Daniela Lechuga 

    1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Warrant Officer Jeremiah Johnson, an allied trades warrant officer assigned to 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, discusses his expertise in allied trades with Chief Warrant Officer Yolandria Dixon-Carter, senior warrant officer advisor to the chief of staff of the Army, at the 299th BSB motorpool on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 14, 2024. Johnson explained how he manages an allied trades shop and how he supports all precision machining, welding, and fabrication requirements within the division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniela Lechuga)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 17:38
    This work, Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Riley [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    Sustain to Victory
    CW5 Dixon-Carter
    Year of Victory

