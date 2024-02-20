Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Riley [Image 3 of 5]

    Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Riley

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Daniela Lechuga 

    1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Warrant Officer André Williams, a supply system technician assigned to 101st Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, shakes hands with Chief Warrant Officer Yolandria Dixon-Carter, senior warrant officer advisor to the chief of staff of the Army, at the 101st BSB supply support activity on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 14, 2024. Dixon-Carter visited the installation to discuss with other chief warrant officers and Soldiers, and to observe the progress and work that is being conducted. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniela Lechuga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 17:39
    Photo ID: 8247343
    VIRIN: 240214-A-KM154-1144
    Resolution: 4753x3169
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Riley [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Riley
    Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Riley
    Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Riley
    Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Riley
    Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Riley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    Sustain to Victory
    CW5 Dixon-Carter
    Year of Victory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT