Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army visits Fort Riley

U.S. Army Warrant Officer André Williams, a supply system technician assigned to 101st Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, shakes hands with Chief Warrant Officer Yolandria Dixon-Carter, senior warrant officer advisor to the chief of staff of the Army, at the 101st BSB supply support activity on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 14, 2024. Dixon-Carter visited the installation to discuss with other chief warrant officers and Soldiers, and to observe the progress and work that is being conducted. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniela Lechuga)

