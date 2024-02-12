Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company O-Course [Image 7 of 8]

    Golf Company O-Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Janell Alvarez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rodolfo Navarrette, a drill instructor with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, supervises recruits during an obstacle course training event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Feb. 15, 2024. The O-Course includes obstacles recruits must overcome to enhance strength, agility, enhance, and confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company O-Course [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Janell Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD
    USMCnews

