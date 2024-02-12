U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructors Staff Sgt. Michael G. Williams, left, and Staff Sgt. Brenda E. Delosreyes, right, with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, demonstrate how to properly climb the rope event during an obstacle course training event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Feb. 15, 2024. The O-Course includes obstacles recruits must overcome to enhance strength, agility, enhance, and confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 13:28 Photo ID: 8246643 VIRIN: 240215-M-SL155-1033 Resolution: 4810x3651 Size: 1.01 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Golf Company O-Course [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Janell Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.