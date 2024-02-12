Golf Company O-Course

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Emily Walker with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, traverses an obstacle on the obstacle course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Feb. 15, 2024. The O-Course includes obstacles recruits must overcome to enhance strength, agility, enhance, and confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)

