    Golf Company O-Course [Image 6 of 8]

    Golf Company O-Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Janell Alvarez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Ai Suzuki with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, climbs over a wall during an obstacle course training event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Feb. 15, 2024. The O-Course includes obstacles recruits must overcome to enhance strength, agility, enhance, and confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 13:28
    Photo ID: 8246646
    VIRIN: 240215-M-SL155-1160
    Resolution: 6205x4137
    Size: 949.54 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD
    USMCnews

