Golf Company O-Course

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in an obstacle course training event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Feb. 15, 2024. The O-Course includes obstacles recruits must overcome to enhance strength, agility, enhance, and confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Janell B. Alvarez)

